Balance of Power Update Now Available!

Today's the day! The Balance of Power is now available!
New Features 🙌
- Add a settings menu (game, graphics and audio settings)
- New exchanger types: oxygen -> health, health -> oxygen, coins -> health
- New upgrades: double jump, reset dash on wallcling, ground pound
- Oxygen zones. Need a breather? Stand by a tree to stop your oxygen from depleting
Bug Fixes/Improvements 🐛
- Fix for player bullets not colliding with indestructible tiles
- Fix for enemy bullets not colliding with indestructible tiles nor destructible tiles
- Apply smoothing to homing bullets
- Improve enemy random path generation
- Remove background tiles from mini boss room entrance
- Partial fix for final boss phase not cancelled immediately on death
- More feedback for small and large jelly attack
- More feedback for ground robot attack
- Fix for long HUD text wrapping (time, coins)
- Music now paused on pause
- Improve SFX spatialization: all sounds are now wider, more natural sounding
- Hide oxygen time in player ship and tutorial
- Disallow pausing during screen transitions
- Speed up treasure chest opening animation
- Various visual fixes/polish
- Revise final boss room layout
Balance Changes ⚖️
- Challenge room updates: adjust spawn logic, enemy difficulty, room layout, add ground hazards, add more enemies, plus a new enemy!
- Adjust probability of exchangers and treasure chests
- Randomize enemy bullet spread
- Faster bullets for small jelly
- Faster bullets for ground robot, no longer homing
- Extra heart items are now temporary (i.e. they act like a shield)
- Enemies are now spawned randomly; you should notice less repetition
- Remove max health item
- Add aggro states for additional enemy types
- Increase starting oxygen (4.5 -> 5 mins)
- Increase max oxygen time (6 -> 10 mins)
- Enemy missiles can now be destroyed with a single bullet
- Adjust final boss room layout, add exchanger
- Reduce hitbox for final boss lasers
- Final boss laser attack now actually targets player
- Ground robot enemies no longer start underground
Changed files in this update