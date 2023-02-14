 Skip to content

Astral Flux update for 14 February 2023

Balance of Power Update Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 10542618

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's the day! The Balance of Power is now available!

New Features 🙌

  • Add a settings menu (game, graphics and audio settings)
  • New exchanger types: oxygen -> health, health -> oxygen, coins -> health
  • New upgrades: double jump, reset dash on wallcling, ground pound
  • Oxygen zones. Need a breather? Stand by a tree to stop your oxygen from depleting

Bug Fixes/Improvements 🐛

  • Fix for player bullets not colliding with indestructible tiles
  • Fix for enemy bullets not colliding with indestructible tiles nor destructible tiles
  • Apply smoothing to homing bullets
  • Improve enemy random path generation
  • Remove background tiles from mini boss room entrance
  • Partial fix for final boss phase not cancelled immediately on death
  • More feedback for small and large jelly attack
  • More feedback for ground robot attack
  • Fix for long HUD text wrapping (time, coins)
  • Music now paused on pause
  • Improve SFX spatialization: all sounds are now wider, more natural sounding
  • Hide oxygen time in player ship and tutorial
  • Disallow pausing during screen transitions
  • Speed up treasure chest opening animation
  • Various visual fixes/polish
  • Revise final boss room layout

Balance Changes ⚖️

  • Challenge room updates: adjust spawn logic, enemy difficulty, room layout, add ground hazards, add more enemies, plus a new enemy!
  • Adjust probability of exchangers and treasure chests
  • Randomize enemy bullet spread
  • Faster bullets for small jelly
  • Faster bullets for ground robot, no longer homing
  • Extra heart items are now temporary (i.e. they act like a shield)
  • Enemies are now spawned randomly; you should notice less repetition
  • Remove max health item
  • Add aggro states for additional enemy types
  • Increase starting oxygen (4.5 -> 5 mins)
  • Increase max oxygen time (6 -> 10 mins)
  • Enemy missiles can now be destroyed with a single bullet
  • Adjust final boss room layout, add exchanger
  • Reduce hitbox for final boss lasers
  • Final boss laser attack now actually targets player
  • Ground robot enemies no longer start underground

Open link