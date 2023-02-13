Update v0.2.60

Fix :

Stacking cooldown, Chance.

Race breathless sound.

Changes:

Rune:

Bad rune will no longer do damage over time.

Every second the rune loses its effectiveness and brightness.

Decreased damage

Chance of being destroyed increased.

After 3 minutes, the rune has a 100% chance of being destroyed by the entity.

The date of birth becomes the date of death.

Book, the entity can no longer write when it is trapped in the rune.

Footprints remain visible longer in difficult mode.

Sprint: speed reduced, duration increased.

Ingredients have been changed for some entities.

Players use the same shotgun shells improvements.

Updated the Journal => Help => Rune page

Photo:

The maximum distance is variable.

The number of stars is calculated based on the maximum distance.

The method of calculating the price of the photo is shown in the collection.

New features:

5 quests added.

Addition of several ingredients.

Added current crafting on the interface (Cooldown area)

Addition of the maximum distance of the photos of the collection.

Added 2 blank pages to the photo collection.

Added a page in the journal => Help => Difficulty

Added lists: maps, entities, difficulty in page 2 of the journal.