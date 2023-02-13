 Skip to content

Stereo Boy update for 13 February 2023

New build: 20230210.3874

Share · View all patches · Build 10542583 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First update of the 2023 is a small but meaningful change! We've decided to hold off from collecting user metrics and error reports for the time being, even if you opted into it. No more nag screen about privacy when you first boot the game!

