Some bugs where fixed in this small update. If you found a new bug, please write to us on our Discord channel



Patch #1

CHANGED:

--If you press Escape in the menu without starting a new game, you will play for a random faction

--The music became quieter

--Added auto-saves

--Save format was changed(!)

--"N" Button will transfer you to the capital

--If you start a new game, the camera is on the capital

--Buttons in main menu are fixed

--Fixed belarusian localisation