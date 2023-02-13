Valentine’s Day Event

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Survivors!

I know we have no time for love with all the chaos we need to live through in the world of Jaws of Extinction, but as we celebrate Valentine’s day, we would like to do a small Photoshop contest.

Edit any JoE screenshots to match the coming Valentine's day as a theme and submit your creations to the community-content channel in our Discord server.

Winners will receive:

1st Place: Copy of the Game on Steam & The "Be my Valentine pack" DLC

2nd Place: Copy of the Game on Steam.

3rd Place: The "Be my Valentine pack" DLC

We will also have a Twitter key giveaway! Please check the mechanics here:

https://twitter.com/playjoegame/status/1625189773278351360

Here’s a sample output from us, please feel free to explore the funny side.

Hint: Decoys

Note: Not an actual in-game costume.