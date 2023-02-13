 Skip to content

Hexarchy update for 13 February 2023

Hexarchy Alpha 0.548

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Ranged Attacks
  • Archers, Crossbowmen, Catapults, and Cannons can now attack from a distance
Immediate Single Player Moves and Attacks
  • In single player, move and attack orders will now execute immediately
New Content
  • Vanguard Promotion - permanent charge
  • Shield Wall Ability - immune to ranged attacks this turn
  • Bread and Circuses Ability (replaces Legacy) - fills city happiness to half and gives food
New Art
  • Lots of card art has been updated
  • New music tracks
New Tutorial
  • Now split into 3 levels
  • Introduces concepts at a slower rate
  • Limited tech tree
UI Changes
  • Can now drag cards to play them
  • Right click now issues Move and Attack orders
  • Tech tree panel has been redone - now shows which cards are in your deck, destroyed, and which wonders have been built
  • Hold shift or alt while mouse wheel scrolling the tech tree to scroll horizontally
  • Buttons that now let you toggle between automatically distributing and selling excess resources when your turn ends
  • Holding ctrl while clicking a resource stack picks up the entire stack
  • Hexes you can reach in one turn are highlighted when selecting a unit
  • Popup in bottom right shows what resources you're spending to play a card
  • Hammer and resource counts change based on the cost of the card you're playing
  • When researching a tech, cards that you'd be able to play this turn are highlighted
  • Cards in your hand are only highlighted if there is a valid target for them
  • Units that need orders have their icons highlighted on the map
  • Various other new UI cues
Other Changes
  • Mine, Pasture, Fishing Hut now gather resources immediately when built
  • Added Firewood card to base deck card - only for burning
  • Building a lumbermill immediately adds one Firewood to your hand
  • Charge can now trigger twice in the same turn
  • Units only have zone of control when fortified
  • Slavery disabled
  • Unit line of sight changes
  • Many bug fixes

Thanks everyone!

