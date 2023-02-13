Hexarchy Alpha 0.548

Ranged Attacks
- Archers, Crossbowmen, Catapults, and Cannons can now attack from a distance
Immediate Single Player Moves and Attacks
- In single player, move and attack orders will now execute immediately
New Content
- Vanguard Promotion - permanent charge
- Shield Wall Ability - immune to ranged attacks this turn
- Bread and Circuses Ability (replaces Legacy) - fills city happiness to half and gives food
New Art
- Lots of card art has been updated
- New music tracks
New Tutorial
- Now split into 3 levels
- Introduces concepts at a slower rate
- Limited tech tree
UI Changes
- Can now drag cards to play them
- Right click now issues Move and Attack orders
- Tech tree panel has been redone - now shows which cards are in your deck, destroyed, and which wonders have been built
- Hold shift or alt while mouse wheel scrolling the tech tree to scroll horizontally
- Buttons that now let you toggle between automatically distributing and selling excess resources when your turn ends
- Holding ctrl while clicking a resource stack picks up the entire stack
- Hexes you can reach in one turn are highlighted when selecting a unit
- Popup in bottom right shows what resources you're spending to play a card
- Hammer and resource counts change based on the cost of the card you're playing
- When researching a tech, cards that you'd be able to play this turn are highlighted
- Cards in your hand are only highlighted if there is a valid target for them
- Units that need orders have their icons highlighted on the map
- Various other new UI cues
Other Changes
- Mine, Pasture, Fishing Hut now gather resources immediately when built
- Added Firewood card to base deck card - only for burning
- Building a lumbermill immediately adds one Firewood to your hand
- Charge can now trigger twice in the same turn
- Units only have zone of control when fortified
- Slavery disabled
- Unit line of sight changes
- Many bug fixes
Thanks everyone!
Changed files in this update