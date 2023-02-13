 Skip to content

Friend or Foe update for 13 February 2023

Friend Or Foe Patch Notes [BU16]

Build 10542476

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  • Added a tooltip to show the total cost of building structures in the building menu.
  • Made the river less deep.
  • Changed the bush model.
  • Changed the blueberry bush model.
  • Changed the raspberry bush model.
  • Friendly bar name changed to reputation in the inventory.

Fixes

  • Fixed a rendering error on tree trunks.
  • Fixed a bug where trees wouldn’t always register a hit and break.

Optimization

  • Adjusted the resolution on different textures to increase performance.
  • Reduced the polycount on several models to increase performance.

