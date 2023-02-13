Friend Or Foe Patch Notes [BU16]

New
- Added a tooltip to show the total cost of building structures in the building menu.
- Made the river less deep.
- Changed the bush model.
- Changed the blueberry bush model.
- Changed the raspberry bush model.
- Friendly bar name changed to reputation in the inventory.
Fixes
- Fixed a rendering error on tree trunks.
- Fixed a bug where trees wouldn’t always register a hit and break.
Optimization
- Adjusted the resolution on different textures to increase performance.
- Reduced the polycount on several models to increase performance.
Changed files in this update