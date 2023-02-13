Mischievous Monday #27

Welcome back wretched. :]

Spent an ungodly amount of time this week moving over a big chunk of the game's text into a single humongous file. Reason for this is I can then dump it into a text file so translators have a nice reference file for all of the game's text. You can have a look at the current file "translation_reference.csv" in the game's folder now if you're a curious sort but it isn't completely finished. Managed to move over 1600 lines, still another 15% to go I reckon. The plan is for next week to finish the remainder and have the translation system use a copy of the reference file to pull the translated text lines needed. This seems to be how every other game does it, and means you won't have to faff around updating your translations every time I tweak the odd word of text. Should hopefully be able to get Steam Workshop up and running for these translations next week too.

A new mini-boss has been added called the Immortis Necarch. He's a ghostly sort who can summon armies of ghostly hero knights and has an annoying habit of teleporting around the map. He can appear as a boss for either stage 3 or 6, and there's the usual achievement for pounding him.

A new Mighty Meldus minion has been added called the Manipulator. He can brainmeld enemies turning them to fight for you for a short while before exploding in meldus blobs. There's now a Mightly Meldus for each minion type (Melee, Ranged, Magic), and they are now offered depending on the type of Meldus minions you have, just like the other minions like Giants and Deamons.

A new Bro minion has also been added called the Chupacabro, who if he manages to kill a Beast enemy will drop an extra Bone and gift you Occult Health.

Some more Mausoleum stage changes so they feel a little different...

Accursed Cathedral: The mini-bosses now have a cursed colour and slightly randomised stats.

Unsanctified Crypt: The stage 6 mini-boss will always be an Immortis Necarch.

Added a new special stage where ghostly resentful Pumpkin Bros and their Bigger Bros attack you. There's a 10% chance of it happening, and the Pumpkiny Patch map will usually have 2 of them.

Added a new special stage where ghostly resentful Boo Bros attack you. There's a 10% chance of it happening, and the Accursed Cathedral / Unsanctified Crypt map will usually have 2 of them.

There's now a 20% of there being a Wolf Attack special stage (or 100% if it's the Sullenwoods maps) assuming you have killed a Werewolf Prince before.

During Wolf Attack special stages Beastial Boys now also appear who turn into Wolves upon their death.

If you have the 'Night of the Living Dead' meta there's now a 10% chance of there being a Zombie Knights special stage.

A Phasmophobia special stage will always follow an Immortis Necarch boss fight.

The Screaming Souls now flash and Zombie Balls are now animated (like the regular cannonballs so easier to see).

Other misc stuff...

Added a new relic called the Poacher's Cage, which adds a chance for Beast meanies to drop an extra Bone and boosts the Chupacabro cap by +1.

Mausoleum Hub - Radio: You can now buy tunes using Gold Coins.

When given a random minion/relic/spell it will now not give Banished items (eg a Loot Box relic won't give relics you've Banished).

The Eggy and Chesty minions now count as Bro minions.

Peeky Potatocrow contraption: This now boosts the Chupacabro minion cap by +1.

Scarecrow Rascal contraption: This will now also trigger if an enemy runs in front of it.

Reduced the Health loss from Poison and Occult Poison.

Occult Poison will now remove your Occult Health (this effect was removed in the previous patch due to a bug).

Game Over screen: If you open the Status Screen you can now also press the Menu Back button to close the menu.

Beast Whisperer: He now can't Banish Slimes (since they are a default minion so doesn't benefit you).

And bug fixes...

Contraptor Spirit spirit: Casting it on a Blood Barrel contraption on the same frame a nearby Human enemy dies can cause a crash.

Item Countdown setting: If you pressed the Status Screen button as soon as the countdown finished then it could open the Status Screen without pausing the game.

Mausoleum Awakening: If that stage had 2 special stages then the percentage complete was wrong which affected enemy type spawns (resulting in the first stage being too easy and the second stage being too hard).

Mausoleum Awakening: If both special stages were of the same type then it was repeating the same stage name.

Mausoleum Hub - Choose Map: You were getting a New Game Forever gem by just entering that loop (instead defeating the King).

Compendium - Choose Leaderboard: It was showing 2 Confirm button tips.

Soul Receptacle contraption: Hero Souls wouldn't be initially sucked if you were somewhat near it.

House of Beast spell: The original enemies weren't being re-created after the spell's effect has worn off.

Eggy Bro minion: He could give minions you haven't yet discovered.

Bloater enemy: They weren't dropping bones or adding to your score.

CRT setting: Some enemies looked weird when this is On (eg Candle Ghosts).

Giant Mage and Warlock minion attack particles weren't using the Ghostly Minions setting transparency.

Big Fruitikeeni Bro: It's Haste status effect icon was too low.

Enjoy! :]