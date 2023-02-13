Update 0.8.0.3

Changes
-
Added 4 new characters (+8 challenges/achievements)
-
Added 13 new items
-
Added 3 new weapons
-
Added endless mode
-
Added support for Steam Workshop
-
Wildling: -3 Melee/Ranged Damage => -0, +25% Lifesteal with Primitive weapons => +30%
-
Farmer: 5% Harvesting growth => 3%, +30 Harvesting => +20, +1 Harvesting when eating a consumable while at full health
-
Mage: -100 Melee/Ranged Damage/Engineering => -0, -100% Melee/Ranged Damage/Engineering modifications instead
-
Arms Dealer: +25% Damage modifications => +33%
-
Demon can now start with Chopper
-
Laser Gun: base damage increased
-
Dagger: damage increased, chance for material on crit increased
-
Slingshot: reduced scaling from getting upgraded
-
Plank: damage scaling starts at 50% instead of 25% Melee/Elemental/Engineering, cooldown reduced
-
Hammer: 100% Melee Damage scaling => 150%/175%/200% (tier II/III/IV)
-
Plasma Sledgehammer: 100% Melee/Elemental Damage scaling => 150%/200% (tier III/IV)
-
Thunder sword: 100% Melee/Elemental Damage scaling => 125%/150% (tier III/IV)
-
Obliterator: slightly slower projectile
-
Screwdriver: Tool, Precise => Tool, +3 Knockback
-
Ghost Scepter: base damage increased, cooldown decreased
-
Black Belt: +15% XP Gain => +25%, price decreased
-
Baby Elephant: deals 10% of Luck damage => 25%, 20% chance => 25%
-
Cyberball: 15% chance => 25%
-
Baby Gecko: +15% Chance to attrack materials instantly => +20%, Limited (7) => Limited (5)
-
Statue: price reduced, +25% Attack Speed => +30%
-
Tardigrade: price reduced
-
Sifd's Relic: -12% Speed => -0%
-
Baby with a Beard: -40 Range => -50, price slightly increased
-
Bean Teacher: +30% XP Gain => +40%
-
Chameleon: +3% Dodge
-
Community Support: price slightly increased
-
Scar: +15% XP Gain => +20%
-
Anvil => unique
-
Landmines: explosion size increased
[*}Mushroom: +2 HP Regeneration => +3, -3 Luck => -2
-
Plant: +2 HP Regeneration => +3
-
Fruits now get attracted at the end of a wave
-
Added a button in the Gameplay options to reset them to their default values
-
Bosses now drop legendary crates
-
Flying enemies no longer spawn projectiles when hit by melee weapons
-
Monk elite attacks tweaked
-
Tentacle enemy: drops more materials
-
Increased the minimum distance from the edges of the map where structures can spawn
-
A scrollbar is now displayed when a description is cut off
-
Reworded "Chance for double materials" into "Double Material Chance"
-
Tweaked how damage from luck stacks (Lucky, Baby Elephant, Cyberball etc.)
-
Fixed a bug where enemy projectiles were not affected by the difficulties' damage increase (boss projectiles' base damage is decreased to compensate)
-
Fixed a bug where weapon set effects were not properly deserialized when resuming a run after exiting the game
-
Fixed Alien Baby being improperly tagged
-
Fixed a bug where Wisdom would make the % Damage stat go up when hovering it in the level up screen
-
Fixed a bug where the "Recycling" challenge's value wasn't being reset between runs
-
Fixed a bug where enemy projectiles weren't being affected by the "Enemy Damage" accessibility option
-
Fixed a bug where Anvil could upgrade Wildling's weapons past tier II
-
Fixed a bug where some effects were not applied correctly when going back to the weapon selection screen from the difficulty selection screen
-
Fixed a bug where projectile spread was not getting properly deserialized from save files
-
Fixed a bug where the ticks for the last 5 seconds of a wave were slightly desynchronized
-
Fixed a bug where loot aliens sometimes didn't drop materials
-
Fixed a bug where Landmines, Spicy Sauce and Rip and Tear were not tagged as explosive
-
Fixed a bug where having the font size at 125% would keep you from selecting a difficulty
-
Fixed a bug where Turrets were being affected by Range
-
Fixed a bug where damage dealt would increase when having less than -100% Damage and negative flat damage
-
Fixed a bug where structures would sometimes not spawn
-
Fixed a bug where turning off the hp bar option while ingame would crash the game
-
Fixed Vigilante Ring's tracking value
Thanks to all modders who have worked on creating tools or mods for the game! Special thanks to Darkly, Ste, Kana and otDan who have worked on ModLoader, the code used to support multiple mods in Brotato.
