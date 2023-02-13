Update 0.8.0.3

Added 4 new characters (+8 challenges/achievements)

Added 13 new items

Added 3 new weapons

Added endless mode

Added support for Steam Workshop

Wildling: -3 Melee/Ranged Damage => -0, +25% Lifesteal with Primitive weapons => +30%

Farmer: 5% Harvesting growth => 3%, +30 Harvesting => +20, +1 Harvesting when eating a consumable while at full health

Mage: -100 Melee/Ranged Damage/Engineering => -0, -100% Melee/Ranged Damage/Engineering modifications instead

Arms Dealer: +25% Damage modifications => +33%

Demon can now start with Chopper

Laser Gun: base damage increased

Dagger: damage increased, chance for material on crit increased

Slingshot: reduced scaling from getting upgraded

Plank: damage scaling starts at 50% instead of 25% Melee/Elemental/Engineering, cooldown reduced

Hammer: 100% Melee Damage scaling => 150%/175%/200% (tier II/III/IV)

Plasma Sledgehammer: 100% Melee/Elemental Damage scaling => 150%/200% (tier III/IV)

Thunder sword: 100% Melee/Elemental Damage scaling => 125%/150% (tier III/IV)

Obliterator: slightly slower projectile

Screwdriver: Tool, Precise => Tool, +3 Knockback

Ghost Scepter: base damage increased, cooldown decreased

Black Belt: +15% XP Gain => +25%, price decreased

Baby Elephant: deals 10% of Luck damage => 25%, 20% chance => 25%

Cyberball: 15% chance => 25%

Baby Gecko: +15% Chance to attrack materials instantly => +20%, Limited (7) => Limited (5)

Statue: price reduced, +25% Attack Speed => +30%

Tardigrade: price reduced

Sifd's Relic: -12% Speed => -0%

Baby with a Beard: -40 Range => -50, price slightly increased

Bean Teacher: +30% XP Gain => +40%

Chameleon: +3% Dodge

Community Support: price slightly increased

Scar: +15% XP Gain => +20%

Anvil => unique

Landmines: explosion size increased

[*}Mushroom: +2 HP Regeneration => +3, -3 Luck => -2

Plant: +2 HP Regeneration => +3

Fruits now get attracted at the end of a wave

Added a button in the Gameplay options to reset them to their default values

Bosses now drop legendary crates

Flying enemies no longer spawn projectiles when hit by melee weapons

Monk elite attacks tweaked

Tentacle enemy: drops more materials

Increased the minimum distance from the edges of the map where structures can spawn

A scrollbar is now displayed when a description is cut off

Reworded "Chance for double materials" into "Double Material Chance"

Tweaked how damage from luck stacks (Lucky, Baby Elephant, Cyberball etc.)

Fixed a bug where enemy projectiles were not affected by the difficulties' damage increase (boss projectiles' base damage is decreased to compensate)

Fixed a bug where weapon set effects were not properly deserialized when resuming a run after exiting the game

Fixed Alien Baby being improperly tagged

Fixed a bug where Wisdom would make the % Damage stat go up when hovering it in the level up screen

Fixed a bug where the "Recycling" challenge's value wasn't being reset between runs

Fixed a bug where enemy projectiles weren't being affected by the "Enemy Damage" accessibility option

Fixed a bug where Anvil could upgrade Wildling's weapons past tier II

Fixed a bug where some effects were not applied correctly when going back to the weapon selection screen from the difficulty selection screen

Fixed a bug where projectile spread was not getting properly deserialized from save files

Fixed a bug where the ticks for the last 5 seconds of a wave were slightly desynchronized

Fixed a bug where loot aliens sometimes didn't drop materials

Fixed a bug where Landmines, Spicy Sauce and Rip and Tear were not tagged as explosive

Fixed a bug where having the font size at 125% would keep you from selecting a difficulty

Fixed a bug where Turrets were being affected by Range

Fixed a bug where damage dealt would increase when having less than -100% Damage and negative flat damage

Fixed a bug where structures would sometimes not spawn

Fixed a bug where turning off the hp bar option while ingame would crash the game