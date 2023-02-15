Patch 1.7.5 Notes

Patch 1.7.5 is now live!

This is just a small notice that we updated the game as this patch only contains a couple small changes for you, the players and some more changes to deeper parts of the code that will not be noticeable on the surface.

As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our [Discord](discord.gg/scribbleit) or on Twitter!

Bugfixes