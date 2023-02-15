 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Scribble It! update for 15 February 2023

Patch 1.7.5 Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10542347 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.7.5 is now live!

This is just a small notice that we updated the game as this patch only contains a couple small changes for you, the players and some more changes to deeper parts of the code that will not be noticeable on the surface.

As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our [Discord](discord.gg/scribbleit) or on Twitter!

Bugfixes

  • Fixed contest winners are no longer shown
  • Fixed typo in word package rules

Changed files in this update

Scribble It! Win64 Depot 1088153
  • Loading history…
Scribble It! Mac Depot 1088155
  • Loading history…
Scribble It! Linux Depot 1088156
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link