Reed The Robotanist Plus update for 13 February 2023

Updates 2/13/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10542328 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Unity Launcher now hidden by default for steam deck compatibility
  • Tweaks to level timers
  • Updates to the "SLICED" level - things that don't look like they should kill you now don't do that
  • Add texture to trees
  • Ensured All Checkpoints are Centered

