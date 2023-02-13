Updates 2/13/2023

- Unity Launcher now hidden by default for steam deck compatibility
- Tweaks to level timers
- Updates to the "SLICED" level - things that don't look like they should kill you now don't do that
- Add texture to trees
- Ensured All Checkpoints are Centered
