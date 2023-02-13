Bug Buster Patch

Player characters no longer question or complain about being picked up.

Added more dialogue.

Renamed Infusion (the skill card) to Soul Reserve to avoid confusion with Infusing (the game mechanic).

Added line to Revival Amulet explaining it's for solo players. (Suggested by Flatlander or Tride but I forgot which.)

The death summary now properly credits the Scrapper if you die by jumping into it.

Improved Gate portal visuals.

Added a visible chain that connects player ghosts to their currently haunted player.

Increased Longsword infusion trait's area buff from 15% -> 20%.

Fixed Pickaxes and Wind Blades not being affected by the Longsword infusion trait properly.

Windcasters (Archives enemy) are now lightweight and receive increased knockback.

Pages (Archives enemy, the eye things) now get stunned when you guard break their bottle hiding.

Spike Pits no longer cause hitstun and their knockback now retains your previous horizontal momentum.

FIXED CLIENT PLAYERS LOSING THE ABILITY TO USE ITEMS AFTER BEING REVIVED. (I hope.)

Fixed Curse Pool used state not persisting on clients after going far away from the pool, then returning.

Fixed enemies continuing to try to attack dead client players.

Fixed enemies continuing to try to attack players hiding in Gates.

Fixed Hub revival potions creating fake duplicates on client players.

Fixed Reroll Altars not culling properly when on higher floors.

Fixed Thunder Projector animations not playing properly on clients.

Fixed Page bottling and Page elite material not showing properly on clients.

Fixed a player entering the Pocket causing world fog to change color for other players.

Fixed Blood Shop pulling its items from an outdated item pool.

Fixed allied AI characters targeting player ghosts.

Fixed Pit repair stations and fountains not appearing for client players.

Fixed client players not seeing hookshot projectiles when fired by another player. (Reported by anonymous.)