Gatedelvers Playtest update for 13 February 2023

Bug Buster Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10542291

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Player characters no longer question or complain about being picked up.

  • Added more dialogue.

  • Renamed Infusion (the skill card) to Soul Reserve to avoid confusion with Infusing (the game mechanic).

  • Added line to Revival Amulet explaining it's for solo players. (Suggested by Flatlander or Tride but I forgot which.)

  • The death summary now properly credits the Scrapper if you die by jumping into it.

  • Improved Gate portal visuals.

  • Added a visible chain that connects player ghosts to their currently haunted player.

  • Increased Longsword infusion trait's area buff from 15% -> 20%.

  • Fixed Pickaxes and Wind Blades not being affected by the Longsword infusion trait properly.

  • Windcasters (Archives enemy) are now lightweight and receive increased knockback.

  • Pages (Archives enemy, the eye things) now get stunned when you guard break their bottle hiding.

  • Spike Pits no longer cause hitstun and their knockback now retains your previous horizontal momentum.

  • FIXED CLIENT PLAYERS LOSING THE ABILITY TO USE ITEMS AFTER BEING REVIVED. (I hope.)

  • Fixed Curse Pool used state not persisting on clients after going far away from the pool, then returning.

  • Fixed enemies continuing to try to attack dead client players.

  • Fixed enemies continuing to try to attack players hiding in Gates.

  • Fixed Hub revival potions creating fake duplicates on client players.

  • Fixed Reroll Altars not culling properly when on higher floors.

  • Fixed Thunder Projector animations not playing properly on clients.

  • Fixed Page bottling and Page elite material not showing properly on clients.

  • Fixed a player entering the Pocket causing world fog to change color for other players.

  • Fixed Blood Shop pulling its items from an outdated item pool.

  • Fixed allied AI characters targeting player ghosts.

  • Fixed Pit repair stations and fountains not appearing for client players.

  • Fixed client players not seeing hookshot projectiles when fired by another player. (Reported by anonymous.)

  • Fixed Blast Scepter item description containing outdated info.

