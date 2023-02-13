Minor patch V1.11 just released

The patch addresses some feedback from players that they found the first basketball minigame too difficult. This updated version unlocks the drift ability irrespective of whether the challenge is completed.
Keep your feedback coming!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The patch addresses some feedback from players that they found the first basketball minigame too difficult. This updated version unlocks the drift ability irrespective of whether the challenge is completed.
Keep your feedback coming!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update