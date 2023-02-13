 Skip to content

Baldy Bounce update for 13 February 2023

Minor patch V1.11 just released

Share · View all patches · Build 10542289 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The patch addresses some feedback from players that they found the first basketball minigame too difficult. This updated version unlocks the drift ability irrespective of whether the challenge is completed.

Keep your feedback coming!

