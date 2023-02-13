 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Combat Troops VR update for 13 February 2023

Quick fix 13th Feb

Share · View all patches · Build 10542249 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The quick patch and some tidying up for the main update.
The ring menu is changed, and it can be opened by moving your hand forward and pressing the trigger on the illuminated backpack.
More help can be found in the tutorial.

Salut!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1817121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link