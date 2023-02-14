 Skip to content

Ship Simulator Realistic update for 14 February 2023

Update 0.9.1.0 - Vegetation Update

Update 0.9.1.0 - Vegetation Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.9.1.0

  • Trees and vegetation
  • Removed Unnecessary UI in main scene
  • Ballast panel changes
  • Tweak Some UI elements
  • Ballast Panel Flow Control Redesign
  • Minimap Fixes on NorthUp - Course mode
  • Updated Terrain Textures
  • Fuel Consumptions to ship
  • Physics Tweaks to all ships
  • General Optimizations
  • Throttle are reset when the ship turns over

MP changes

  • You can now move - Easy Close the player panel

