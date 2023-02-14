Update 0.9.1.0 - Vegetation Update

Update 0.9.1.0
- Trees and vegetation
- Removed Unnecessary UI in main scene
- Ballast panel changes
- Tweak Some UI elements
- Ballast Panel Flow Control Redesign
- Minimap Fixes on NorthUp - Course mode
- Updated Terrain Textures
- Fuel Consumptions to ship
- Physics Tweaks to all ships
- General Optimizations
- Throttle are reset when the ship turns over
MP changes
- You can now move - Easy Close the player panel
Changed files in this update