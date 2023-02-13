- Limiting the number of technology levels of castle to three
- New mechanics for capturing cities
- Changes in the way damage is calculated
- Displaying the damage type of each unit
- Ability to place peasants in the mine and sawmill to increase gold production
- Ability to hire mercenaries in the tavern in the castle
- Updated statistics of all units in the game
- New unit skills
- 16 new skills describing unit characteristics
Clash II update for 13 February 2023
Update Notes For 13 Feb
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update