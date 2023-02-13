 Skip to content

Clash II update for 13 February 2023

Update Notes For 13 Feb

Build 10542200

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Limiting the number of technology levels of castle to three
  • New mechanics for capturing cities
  • Changes in the way damage is calculated
  • Displaying the damage type of each unit
  • Ability to place peasants in the mine and sawmill to increase gold production
  • Ability to hire mercenaries in the tavern in the castle
  • Updated statistics of all units in the game
  • New unit skills
  • 16 new skills describing unit characteristics

