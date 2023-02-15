Patch V1.0.5.7

Hi All,

We have just released a small patch to address a minor issue pertaining to the range weapon “The Last Breath – Dragon Revolver”. Previously, this weapon had a possibility of rendering enemies invincible. We have quickly fixed it and ensure that it will no longer occur.

In addition, we would like to take this opportunity to provide an update on our ongoing efforts to enhance your gaming experience. We are diligently working on the development of New Game+, which will introduce a challenging mode with more formidable enemies, new weapons and enhanced player upgrades.

Furthermore, we are also in the process of creating an entirely new Cyberware gear system that we believe will truly elevate your gaming journey.

Stay tuned for further updates, follow us on Titter and join us on Discord

Thank you for your continued support!

Mirari