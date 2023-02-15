 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dark Light update for 15 February 2023

Patch V1.0.5.7

Share · View all patches · Build 10542177 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi All,

We have just released a small patch to address a minor issue pertaining to the range weapon “The Last Breath – Dragon Revolver”. Previously, this weapon had a possibility of rendering enemies invincible. We have quickly fixed it and ensure that it will no longer occur.

In addition, we would like to take this opportunity to provide an update on our ongoing efforts to enhance your gaming experience. We are diligently working on the development of New Game+, which will introduce a challenging mode with more formidable enemies, new weapons and enhanced player upgrades.

Furthermore, we are also in the process of creating an entirely new Cyberware gear system that we believe will truly elevate your gaming journey.

Stay tuned for further updates, follow us on Titter and join us on Discord

Thank you for your continued support!
Mirari

Changed files in this update

Dark Light Content Depot 1134521
  • Loading history…
Dark Light MAC Depot 1134522
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link