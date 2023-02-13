Love is in the air with the new PlateUp! Valentines update!

Hello Chefs,

February is upon us and love is in the air and in keeping with the time of year we are excited to announce the PlateUp! Valentines update!

The update will add the new Couples mechanic, the couples will need a little more dedication and attention to make their meal extra special. You will find the couples are a little less patient when inside your restaurant, but they do come with increased queue patience. And don't worry they will be easy to spot in the crowed as they will have little hearts floating around them.

There is also a new romantic themed map, the ability to choose the setting of your restaurantt in the main lobby area. You may also notice the return of the Host Stand which will allow you to choose the best locations for your customers to be seated.

Finally we are also happy to be featured in the Friendship Games Week where you can check out PlateUp! and all the other amazing games being featured in this Steam event:

We hope you enjoy the latest update; stay tuned for even more PlateUp! content coming your way soon...