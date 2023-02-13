 Skip to content

Pixel Piracy update for 13 February 2023

1.2.10 Patchnotes

Build 10542025

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey!

Update 1.2.10 is now Available on Steam.

  • *Fixed Bug where Ranged Weapons did not Rank Up during Combat.
  • *Fixed Bug: If the Pirate position changes, the fishing rod line does not remove properly.
  • *Fixed Bug where your captain would move when clicking groups.
  • *Pirates will no longer use Animal Cage on Humans.
  • *Added Dock Master, Debtors, and Docking Fee System
  • *Added Hoboken Pirates Event.
  • *Added Island Bandites Event.
  • *Added Rum Drifing Missionary.

Feel free to share your feedback on the Docking System!

Shrimp Legacy DLC has also been Released:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2314920/Pixel_Piracy__Shrimp_Legacy/

