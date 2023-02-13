1.2.10 Patchnotes

Hey!
Update 1.2.10 is now Available on Steam.
- *Fixed Bug where Ranged Weapons did not Rank Up during Combat.
- *Fixed Bug: If the Pirate position changes, the fishing rod line does not remove properly.
- *Fixed Bug where your captain would move when clicking groups.
- *Pirates will no longer use Animal Cage on Humans.
- *Added Dock Master, Debtors, and Docking Fee System
- *Added Hoboken Pirates Event.
- *Added Island Bandites Event.
- *Added Rum Drifing Missionary.
Feel free to share your feedback on the Docking System!
Shrimp Legacy DLC has also been Released:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2314920/Pixel_Piracy__Shrimp_Legacy/
Changed files in this update