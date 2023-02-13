FEBRUARY UPDATE: Welcome to the Sticker Studio! (also BIG FRANCHISE SALE)

Hi, everyone!

FIRST OF ALL: THERE'S A BIG-ASS MONSTER PROM FRANCHISE SALE!



We're offering BIG discounts for all our games!

We're lowering some of our games to their lowest price point yet!

It even marks the first time ever we discount the "Monster Roadtrip" DLCs!

You can find all the discounts here: https://store.steampowered.com/publisher/beautifulglitch/sale/monsterprom

Ah, what a juicy opportunity to go all in with your shameless and joyful thirst for hot monsters!

And that's not all, since...

A new month brings a new update!



We just released the February Update, which includes a number of things:

New Hitchhiker: Hope

New Feature: Sticker Studio

New Feature: In-game Achievements

Let's check all of this!

New Hitchhiker: Hope



It's the sassiest of the Coven witches, nonetheless!

Let Hope join your road trip and learn much more about her! From her passion for competitive tarot to her role within the Coven!

As with all hitchhikers, this includes

1 Passive Effect (the Witching Week)

4 Conversations

1 Deep Conversation

1 Road Event (with 3 new non-model NPCs!)

1 Date Ending

And many zany bubbles!

Are you ready to fulfill Damien's dream and go on a trip with Hope? Let's go!

New Feature: Sticker Studio

Another cool fact about Monster Roadtrip's February Update? We're releasing a new feature: Sticker Studio.

There you can create cool scenes by meshing together the different stickers from the game on one of many backgrounds.

Keep in mind this is a sort of "beta version". Expect some bugs and errors. We will work on polishing it and improving it a bit more!

This is an entire new feature we were very excited to include in this game. After creating so many charming stickers, we had to give them another (cool) use!

Feel free of reporting bugs or errors on our official Discord server.

And ofc, we'll love for you to share your creations! Please share them! Bring them to social media or to our Discord server! We want to see!

New Feature: In-game Achievements

Last but not least, we added a small QoL feature: now you can follow your achievement progress in-game. Look for it on the main menu!

This should make easier and fancier to keep track of your achievements. We also hope this way more people will get curious about the many achievements to achieve!

How many of 'em have you gotten already?

And that's all!

We hope you like these little things we keep adding to the game.

We still have some fuel to keep going with monthly updates (it will be a thing until probably the middle of 2023). So... see y'all in a month for the March update!

(: