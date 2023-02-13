 Skip to content

Tower Walker update for 13 February 2023

UPDATE V1.0036 build30

Share · View all patches · Build 10541940 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net

Here are the patch notes (1.0036.30):

  • Fixed issue with max level cap not working correctly
  • Many improvements to inventory and shared stash systems
  • Fixed issues with certain masteries displaying incorrect ranks
  • Fixed issues with soul ring enable in walker manager
  • Effects from "Wind totem" now show correct values in character UI
  • Effects from "Frenzy totem" now show correct values in character UI
  • Effects from "Frenzy" now show correct values in character UI
  • Effects from "Fury" now show correct values in character UI
  • Effects from "Arcane Power" now show correct values in character UI
  • Tweaks to increase chance for D-grade soulshots in bandit chest
  • Tweaks to increase total health potions gained in bandit chest
  • Tweaks to increase shadow drops gained in ancient chest
  • Tweaks to increase shadow drops gained in legendary chest
  • Tweaks to decrease total gold coins gained in ancient chest
  • Tweaks to decrease total gold coins gained in legendary chest
  • B-Grade now drops on floor 53 and above (previously floor 50)
  • A-Grade now drops on floor 67 and above (previously floor 62)
  • S-Grade now drops on floor 81 and above (previously floor 72)
  • Legendary rings now drops on floor 81 and above (previously floor 72)
  • Loot tables on floor 53 and above has been slightly modified
  • Tweaks to increase health for bosses on floor 53 and above
  • Tweaks to increase damage for bosses on floor 81 and above
  • Lower level enemies now correctly gives lesser xp
  • Lower level bosses now correctly gives lesser xp
  • Barkskin now gives correct damage reduction
  • Fixed issue where passive skills didn't show up as an active buff
  • Fixed minor issues with announcement and notifier systems
  • Fixed minor issues with UI/UX in combat
  • Added settings menu when pressing escape in the tower
  • Added updated main theme music soundtrack
  • Savefiles from previous version are compatible

