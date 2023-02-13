UPDATE V1.0036 build30

Here are the patch notes (1.0036.30):
- Fixed issue with max level cap not working correctly
- Many improvements to inventory and shared stash systems
- Fixed issues with certain masteries displaying incorrect ranks
- Fixed issues with soul ring enable in walker manager
- Effects from "Wind totem" now show correct values in character UI
- Effects from "Frenzy totem" now show correct values in character UI
- Effects from "Frenzy" now show correct values in character UI
- Effects from "Fury" now show correct values in character UI
- Effects from "Arcane Power" now show correct values in character UI
- Tweaks to increase chance for D-grade soulshots in bandit chest
- Tweaks to increase total health potions gained in bandit chest
- Tweaks to increase shadow drops gained in ancient chest
- Tweaks to increase shadow drops gained in legendary chest
- Tweaks to decrease total gold coins gained in ancient chest
- Tweaks to decrease total gold coins gained in legendary chest
- B-Grade now drops on floor 53 and above (previously floor 50)
- A-Grade now drops on floor 67 and above (previously floor 62)
- S-Grade now drops on floor 81 and above (previously floor 72)
- Legendary rings now drops on floor 81 and above (previously floor 72)
- Loot tables on floor 53 and above has been slightly modified
- Tweaks to increase health for bosses on floor 53 and above
- Tweaks to increase damage for bosses on floor 81 and above
- Lower level enemies now correctly gives lesser xp
- Lower level bosses now correctly gives lesser xp
- Barkskin now gives correct damage reduction
- Fixed issue where passive skills didn't show up as an active buff
- Fixed minor issues with announcement and notifier systems
- Fixed minor issues with UI/UX in combat
- Added settings menu when pressing escape in the tower
- Added updated main theme music soundtrack
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
