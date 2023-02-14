Hotfix for stuff and things! - V.0.3.02

Share · View all patches · Build 10541885 · Last edited 14 February 2023 – 01:13:23 UTC by Wendy

Weekly Wisdom; Be nice , say sorrey! Oh by the way reports of players cheating with proof provided will be banned with the maple hammer not kidding!

You can report in discord via private message to one of the Dev Team and or via steam discussions.

-Fixed cave entrance being blocked in dryad & savage area.

-Fixed multi-tool repairing recipe requiring more resource.

-Fixed a crafting bug that causes players to lose items when crafting.

-Fixed swimmer profession having the wrong text.

-Fixed acrobat bug for instant level 50.

-Increased chance of getting crystal in chest around the map.

-Reduced time debris from rocks or crystal would linger around.

-Removed run away trees in the ocean somewhere.

-Moved spawners further away from roads, to prevent ultimate annihilation while travelling.

-Tweaked climber, diver, swimmer, endurance xp amount gains.

-Tweaked how male dryad thorns are applied in hopes it fixes the visual bug.

-Tweaked base sitting regen multiplier from 1.5 to 2.0.