Hisato no Saku update for 17 February 2023

Update to Version 1.0.3!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Now with 100% More Steam Achievements!

In 1.0.3, we've got two major features and some very minor bugfixes.

  • Steam Achievements Can Now Be Earned
  • A Simple Game Save System

As of 1.0.3, we encourage you to try a playthrough with a different style. Try to earn all of the Steam Achievements by trying a run where you take every stranger's items. Let your guard down and invite more people inside than usual. Fight everyone! Try it all and get proper Steam Achievements in the process.

Also in this version is saving of your current run. After each night progress is saved. Read your nightly report and then go to bed, knowing that when you wake up tomorrow you can pick up where you left off. Imagine only playing one night at a time? That could be kinda fun!

Along with this, we found a few places where the game could potentially crash that are now fixed. Hooray stability!

Have fun, trust no one,
Chad

