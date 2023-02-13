Pixel Piracy - Shrimp Legacy is now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 10541773 · Last edited 13 February 2023 – 18:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Pixel Piracy - Shrimp Legacy DLC is now Available!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2314920/Pixel_Piracy__Shrimp_Legacy/

Pixel Piracy - Shrimp Legacy is an audiovisual background lore idle-clicker, a relaxing companion software that explores the lore behind Pixel Piracy.

Features epic story with narration, music, and ambiance.

Features Shrimp Button that you have to click to progress the story forward.

This is my way of doing Supporter DLC! Thanks in advance for your support, i am looking forward to expanding Pixel Piracy further.

Today I have also released the 1.2.10 Update, check the patch notes here:

https://steamcommunity.com/games/264140/announcements/detail/3638381592958645687

Stay tuned for more!