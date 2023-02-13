0.5.03 Patch

Additions:
- Cupboards and Lockers can now display custom text for easier differentiation
- Trash Can for deleting unwanted items
- Added Fog as a weather effect
- World Menu now shows if a world might have issues
Changes:
- Brightened texture for Mercenary AI
- Buffed Mercenaries AI HP 100->150 (3 pistol bullets to kill)
- Improved Realism of Walking and Sprinting camera animations
- Walking speed is slightly increased
- Glass Railings can be placed on Floors
- Crafting Pistol Bullets now results in 2 bullets
Bug fixes:
- Loot bag of dead players now doesn't dissapear
- Buggy getting bigger after every world load is fixed
- Crafting recipes in Level 2 Bench will show correctly
