Far Lands update for 13 February 2023

0.5.03 Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • Cupboards and Lockers can now display custom text for easier differentiation
  • Trash Can for deleting unwanted items
  • Added Fog as a weather effect
  • World Menu now shows if a world might have issues

Changes:

  • Brightened texture for Mercenary AI
  • Buffed Mercenaries AI HP 100->150 (3 pistol bullets to kill)
  • Improved Realism of Walking and Sprinting camera animations
  • Walking speed is slightly increased
  • Glass Railings can be placed on Floors
  • Crafting Pistol Bullets now results in 2 bullets

Bug fixes:

  • Loot bag of dead players now doesn't dissapear
  • Buggy getting bigger after every world load is fixed
  • Crafting recipes in Level 2 Bench will show correctly

