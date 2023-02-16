Hot Fix number 2 is here!

Hello Inkulinati Masters,

Although we’ve been out for just over two weeks, the work on Inkulinati hasn’t stopped. We are constantly reading your feedback and suggestions, and we’re working hard on improving your experience with Inkulinati. So thank you for sending your feedback and thoughts to us.

With this Hot Fix, we’ve improved the balance on the Battlefields that were the most reported by you all and we fixed a few bugs, such as getting stuck after exiting a boss battle. For a full list of changes and improvements, read the changelog below.

Thank you all for sending in your comments and feedback, and thank you for playing Inkulinati as well! We’re glad that we can make this game together with you. And stay tuned as we are slowly getting ready for our first major update. We hope you’ll like what we prepared. Finally, we want to say that we are going through all your feedback carefully. Some of your suggestions we’ve taken on board, but they do take a bit of time to implement. We are working on some of your suggestions right now, such as the balance of the game. This is not the final state of Inkulinati, but rather the beginning. Your feedback is vital, so keep it coming!

All the best and thank you for being the best community we could ask for,

Your Yaza Games Team & Daedalic Entertainment

Changelog:

This Early Access HotFix_2 includes a bunch of bug fixes and Battlefields balancing changes:

Balance

Units and Battlefields:

Improved the balance of the most reported battlefields by players, especially on easy and normal difficulty levels, e.g. Battlefield for fighting Death or the largest three-level battlefield.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a softlock issue when using the Mass Healing action.

Fixed an issue with the Campaign getting stuck after exiting a losing boss fight.

Fixed problem with unlocking the "Student’s Ambition" achievement.

Fixed tutorial Act 1 and Act 2 repeating issue - now after defeating the Master in the first run, subsequent runs will contain different Battlefield paths.

Texts and Localization

Improved descriptions of Beasts, level elements and game mechanics.

Localization updated for all languages.

Known Issues