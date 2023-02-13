 Skip to content

Victim update for 13 February 2023

Patch 1.8.5.3 for February 13th 2023

Patch 1.8.5.3 for February 13th 2023

Build 10541646

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Adjusted some animated aesthetics

-Adjusted some Items when collected

-Adjusted some layering in the Depths

Changed files in this update

Depot 1984241
