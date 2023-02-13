Share · View all patches · Build 10541587 · Last edited 13 February 2023 – 18:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Character movement no longer is affected by directional arrows.

Fixed a bug in the bridge causing travelling to different areas to not work.

Fixed dialogue issues with Maiko in the Bridge.

City ambient sounds like the robots and the truck are now affected the SoundVolume Audio Setting (and SoundVolume is controlled by master volume).

Audio Settings have been added to the title screen menu

Talk to Bri in the bridge to unlock other outfits for her, along with activities for Ari's apartment, and nightclub dance. Bri's other outfits will only appear when purchased. (Nighty, Lingerie, etc)

performance improvements:

Removed removed music selection on all missions to help reduce loading screen time.

Removed music from hub areas like the Bridge and City that never get played anyway.

Made some textures less or not reflective.

Removed unnecessary lighting on "Palm Street" (Mission 4,5 and one other area of the game)

I forgot to mention in the previous update post that i increased the boost speed in the Street Race minigame by 1.

mouse ship controls will be in the next update