 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sweets Pusher Friends update for 13 February 2023

Fixed (Ver 1.0.7)

Share · View all patches · Build 10541508 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a problem in the settings screen where the player's color could not be controlled by the controller.

  • Fixed a problem where nothing is displayed when communication is disconnected.

Please note that we will not be able to match players with different versions of the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2241911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link