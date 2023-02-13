-
Fixed a problem in the settings screen where the player's color could not be controlled by the controller.
Fixed a problem where nothing is displayed when communication is disconnected.
Sweets Pusher Friends update for 13 February 2023
Fixed (Ver 1.0.7)
