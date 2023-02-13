Local Co-op Update - v0.5.5

Hello Innkeepers!
A new update for Travellers Rest is here! In this update we have rebuilt the interface navigation system to fix the problems in the local co-op mode. We have also added a new area with new characters.
Local Co-op fixes
Now, the local cooperative mode can be played without pauses − players do not have to wait for the other player to finish using a menu to continue playing.
In addition, players now have an individual inventory and action bar, so will no longer have to share inventory space.
When the second player leaves the game, the items in the second player's inventory are stored in the second player's special chest. Player 1 will be able to continue playing in single player mode and get back the items that the second player had in the chest whenever he/she wants. If the items are still there, when the second player enters the game, the items will automatically be placed in his/her inventory.
New Map Zone
This update also unlocks a new area that can be found by following the river south of the tavern. In this new zone, you will find a family moving into the farm in the area, and they will soon be supplying valuable resources for your business!
You will also meet Bob, a friendly golem who will sell you all kinds of objects he finds in the mountains and the forest.
What's next?
In the next update, among other surprises, we expect to introduce farm animals. The available land of your tavern will increase, and you will be able to raise farm animals that will provide valuable resources to the tavern.
Change Log
- We have added a new map area south of the tavern.
- We have added two new NPCs.
- We have added two new scrap objects that can be melted in the Smelter to obtain ingots.
- We have created duplicates of most windows so that they can be opened at the same time in local cooperative mode.
- We have changed the format of many windows to fit in the split-screen format.
- We have created a new UI navigation system that supports two simultaneous players.
- Now, in local co-op mode, the game no longer pauses if a player accesses a menu.
- The second player now has an individual inventory and action bar.
- Due to screen space limitations, the players' action bars now have only 8 slots in co-op mode.
- When the co-op mode is started, the leftover items from the first player's action bar are sent to the inventory or, if they don't fit, to the delivery chest.
- Added the item "Second player's chest" which is given to the second player when he joins the game and there is no other chest like it.
- The second player's inventory is now saved in the second player's chest when the second player leaves the game.
Changed files in this update