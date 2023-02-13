Local Co-op Update - v0.5.5

Hello Innkeepers!

A new update for Travellers Rest is here! In this update we have rebuilt the interface navigation system to fix the problems in the local co-op mode. We have also added a new area with new characters.

Local Co-op fixes

Now, the local cooperative mode can be played without pauses − players do not have to wait for the other player to finish using a menu to continue playing.

In addition, players now have an individual inventory and action bar, so will no longer have to share inventory space.

When the second player leaves the game, the items in the second player's inventory are stored in the second player's special chest. Player 1 will be able to continue playing in single player mode and get back the items that the second player had in the chest whenever he/she wants. If the items are still there, when the second player enters the game, the items will automatically be placed in his/her inventory.

New Map Zone

This update also unlocks a new area that can be found by following the river south of the tavern. In this new zone, you will find a family moving into the farm in the area, and they will soon be supplying valuable resources for your business!

You will also meet Bob, a friendly golem who will sell you all kinds of objects he finds in the mountains and the forest.

What's next?

In the next update, among other surprises, we expect to introduce farm animals. The available land of your tavern will increase, and you will be able to raise farm animals that will provide valuable resources to the tavern.

Change Log