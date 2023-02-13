MAJOR UPDATE #3

SEAMLESS TRANSFORMATION

Transforming now feels much more responsive, no more stopping for a split second, you keep the momentum.

New better blood effects.

Fixed FPS drop when transforming.

IMPROVED ANIMATIONS

Both scientist and skin stealer have received new animations and the transitions are smoother.

SKIN STEALER CHANGES

Skin stealer spawns with half of its health, can gain health by consuming bodies.

The skin stealer can now sprint, roaring lowers stamina drain.

The skin stealer can now crouch to hide its footsteps.

Consuming pills as the skin stealer will lower your disguise, scientists can use this to find out who the monster is.

SCIENTIST CHANGES

Gunplay has been massively improved, you are now much more accurate when shooting by default, accuracy goes down if your sanity is low.

You can now sprint for much longer, stamina will drain faster if your sanity is low.

RAGDOLLS

Killing someone will reward you with some amazing new death animations/ragdolls.

USER INTERFACE CHANGES

The UI has been redesigned.

MAP CHANGES

Various new objects are now scattered across the Backrooms to give scientists ways to hide and escape the monster.

The map's lighting has been improved as well, everything is much darker to heighten the horror aspect and make the flashlight more useful.

I hope to see you all ingame, as always report bugs and glitches on the Steam discussions page or the official Discord server:

https://discord.gg/kn668t7hbW