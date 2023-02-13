Coding to the bone / Chat GPT

Hey Fink´s friends,

This week a lot was done in the backend and Julian coded his fingers to the bone. :) This damned Undo/Redo Bug and this Blackscreen in the Village. Julian we believe in you.

Linda adjusted and added text here and there. Doesn't look like much to present to you this week. BUT: We finally have a pool in the village too!

What's changed?

Added some missing Tooltips

Reworked the Overworld village - Better access to the different features (Building, Playing, etc.)

And because we have so little to report, I asked Chat GPT for a joke about a chicken.

I don't really know if this is funny :)

26 16

We are only missing ~~26 ~~ 16 reviews to reach my personal goal of 200 reviews. This hardly costs any work and means so much to us. Please take the time. Thanks ❤️

Just click here 👉steam://openurl/https://s.team/a/1622800

We will stay tuned and hopefully report soon what else is coming. ❤️🎨🐔

Your team @rokaplay and FIRECHICK