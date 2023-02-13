V0.1 (Rework and Quality-of-Life Update!)

As Hexane is no longer a priority project for us, we have decided to redesign the goal we are working towards. Rather than it being an impossibly large open-world RPG, we are now trying to produce a community-driven sandbox game.
This new content shows off some of our goals towards hexane being a moddable, creative game for you to have fun in. While there is still a lot to change, it is significantly more in-scope for our team of 2 people.
Changelog
New AI (WIP)
- Basic spotting system
- Engagement level system
- Patrolling paths
Weapons
- Silenced 1911
- Ricochet gun
- Temporary animation tests
- Improve models for casings and bullets
- Fix equip system for NPCs
Hysteria Ragdolls
- Many fixes and improvements to the whole system
Maps
- Backrooms
- Combat Test
Skins
- Skin selector for both player and NPCs
- Networked skins
- Military (M & F)
- Protogen
- Manfred
Networking
- Improve stability (rework lobby system)
- Fix vehicles
Stability
- Fix Navmeshes not building correctly
Misc
- Suicide button (press =)
- Flashlight (press 4)
- Healthbar in ui rather than health number
- Steam presence and friend joining (broken currently but will be fixed in couple days)
- New interaction system
Our main goals for the release version of HEXANE
- Extensive modding support
- Many performance fixes
- Better starter maps and scenarios
- Dismemberment and improved gore
- More gore SFX
- Better, more stable networking (and easier to use)
- Scenario system
- Reworked gun system (animations, recoil, etc)
- Replay system(?)
Changed files in this update