V0.1 (Rework and Quality-of-Life Update!)

As Hexane is no longer a priority project for us, we have decided to redesign the goal we are working towards. Rather than it being an impossibly large open-world RPG, we are now trying to produce a community-driven sandbox game.

This new content shows off some of our goals towards hexane being a moddable, creative game for you to have fun in. While there is still a lot to change, it is significantly more in-scope for our team of 2 people.

Changelog

New AI (WIP)

Basic spotting system

Engagement level system

Patrolling paths

Weapons

Silenced 1911

Ricochet gun

Temporary animation tests

Improve models for casings and bullets

Fix equip system for NPCs

Hysteria Ragdolls

Many fixes and improvements to the whole system

Maps

Backrooms

Combat Test

Skins

Skin selector for both player and NPCs

Networked skins

Military (M & F)

Protogen

Manfred

Networking

Improve stability (rework lobby system)

Fix vehicles

Stability

Fix Navmeshes not building correctly

Misc

Suicide button (press =)

Flashlight (press 4)

Healthbar in ui rather than health number

Steam presence and friend joining (broken currently but will be fixed in couple days)

New interaction system

Our main goals for the release version of HEXANE