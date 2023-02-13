 Skip to content

Hexane Playtest update for 13 February 2023

V0.1 (Rework and Quality-of-Life Update!)

V0.1 (Rework and Quality-of-Life Update!)

As Hexane is no longer a priority project for us, we have decided to redesign the goal we are working towards. Rather than it being an impossibly large open-world RPG, we are now trying to produce a community-driven sandbox game.

This new content shows off some of our goals towards hexane being a moddable, creative game for you to have fun in. While there is still a lot to change, it is significantly more in-scope for our team of 2 people.

Changelog

New AI (WIP)

  • Basic spotting system
  • Engagement level system
  • Patrolling paths

Weapons

  • Silenced 1911
  • Ricochet gun
  • Temporary animation tests
  • Improve models for casings and bullets
  • Fix equip system for NPCs

Hysteria Ragdolls

  • Many fixes and improvements to the whole system

Maps

  • Backrooms
  • Combat Test

Skins

  • Skin selector for both player and NPCs
  • Networked skins
  • Military (M & F)
  • Protogen
  • Manfred

Networking

  • Improve stability (rework lobby system)
  • Fix vehicles

Stability

  • Fix Navmeshes not building correctly

Misc

  • Suicide button (press =)
  • Flashlight (press 4)
  • Healthbar in ui rather than health number
  • Steam presence and friend joining (broken currently but will be fixed in couple days)
  • New interaction system

Our main goals for the release version of HEXANE

  • Extensive modding support
  • Many performance fixes
  • Better starter maps and scenarios
  • Dismemberment and improved gore
  • More gore SFX
  • Better, more stable networking (and easier to use)
  • Scenario system
  • Reworked gun system (animations, recoil, etc)
  • Replay system(?)

