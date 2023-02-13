Extinction Eclipse Receives New Content in February Update

Hi all,

There’s many ways to play Extinction Eclipse, from starting out with your small crew and building up a mighty fleet in the campaign, to going all out on skirmish mode with our fast (or slow) paced game modes ready for you to explore the universe, do battle, destroy every Harvester on sight and survive to tell the tale.

Today, we’re adding more!

Enter our new skirmish mode mission called Stop the Grid, bringing you on a journey of search and destruction, where you must travel the galaxy to locate the enemy hexagons, eliminate them from stealing our sun rays, and ultimately rendezvousing safely back to base after completing your mission.

With the level being procedurally generated, the hexagons will spawn in different positions every time you play, so you can jump back in, do battle over and over again, until you’ve mastered the art of space exploration and war!

Beyond that, we’re received requests to add more languages to the game, so should that need continue to increase, you can expect more languages to be added to the game in 2023. We’re also not done in terms of game modes, keep an eye out as there will be even more ways to play Extinction Eclipse in the near future.

Thanks as always for your support,

Keep your spaceships steady!

Jeudy