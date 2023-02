Indie Cup Celebration 2023!

Celebrate Indie Cup 2023 with us and help Cassandra on her quest to uncover the mysteries of a dark world she is trapped in!

We have rolled out a small update that fixes a few bugs and balances the difficulty in some later stages of the game:

Golems should no longer hit you through walls when standing too close to them

TrueSight now recharges slightly faster

Improved hints for several puzzles

Enjoy!