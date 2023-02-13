Halloween is Updated as Hell

News:
- 3 New Unlocks;
- 1 New Enemy;
- 5 New Weapons;
- 12 New Items;
- 2 New Bottle;
- 1 New type of Chest;
- 1 New NPC;
- News for the Graveyard Entrance;
Fixes:
- Fixed bug with the option to enable/disable music;
- Fixed bug with enemies walking with the game paused;
- Fixed bug with Porpetum and his challenges;
- Fixed bug where it was possible to play challenges in the tutorial;
- Fixed bug where the game freezes (If it's still happening, please let me know, I want to allow the best gameplay for you guys).
Changes:
- Bottled Altar Piece can now skip Boss waves (with the exception of final bosses);
- The weapon system and waves of enemies have been optimized;
- It is now possible to change weapons using the Mouse Scroll;
- Stone Key now has a Super ability;
- Some Bosses and Enemies have new sounds;
- The graveyard stage now has music;
- Amoeba has 5 more motivational phrases.
