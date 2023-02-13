 Skip to content

Halloween is Crazy as Hell update for 13 February 2023

Halloween is Updated as Hell

Last edited 13 February 2023 · Build 10541054

News:

  • 3 New Unlocks;
  • 1 New Enemy;
  • 5 New Weapons;
  • 12 New Items;
  • 2 New Bottle;
  • 1 New type of Chest;
  • 1 New NPC;
  • News for the Graveyard Entrance;

Fixes:

  • Fixed bug with the option to enable/disable music;
  • Fixed bug with enemies walking with the game paused;
  • Fixed bug with Porpetum and his challenges;
  • Fixed bug where it was possible to play challenges in the tutorial;
  • Fixed bug where the game freezes (If it's still happening, please let me know, I want to allow the best gameplay for you guys).

Changes:

  • Bottled Altar Piece can now skip Boss waves (with the exception of final bosses);
  • The weapon system and waves of enemies have been optimized;
  • It is now possible to change weapons using the Mouse Scroll;
  • Stone Key now has a Super ability;
  • Some Bosses and Enemies have new sounds;
  • The graveyard stage now has music;
  • Amoeba has 5 more motivational phrases.

