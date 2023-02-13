0.93beta Update Note:
1, add some NPC reaction animation and voice, make NPC more vivid.
-
Fixed NPCS not reacting or getting stuck after being blown up
-
Fixed the bug of hand-held fireworks penetrating the wall
-
Added a nameless master with the ability to adjust time and weather, please find it in the map. The effect of rain and snow depends on your GPU performance.
5, Valentine's Day arrived, there are some lovers on the street, please civilized game, don't use firecrackers to blast them!
Follow-up plan:
-
Add a custom fireworks generator
-
Daily update to add new ideas and gameplay, fix bugs, and optimize performance
-
There will be a larger update and promotion before the end of each year, please feel free to buy.
Changed files in this update