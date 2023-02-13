Update, Version 20230213

English
[Character]Added one more non-playable female character. (To appear in the story. Also, I can assure you, she does not work for Exit International at this moment.)
[Lost in the Sand]You can now perform the ritual with the book if it has been decrypted.
[Lost in the Sand]The story continues. (Variable ??? -> 800, it's non-linear. Thus, if you decided to decrypt that book by yourself at the cost of sanity, you may directly jump forward without even talking to Harold.)
简体中文
【角色】加入了一个新的不可使用的女性角色。（将在剧情中出现。另外，我向你们保证她至少现在还不为【解脱国际】工作。）
【迷失于沙粒中】当那本书已经被解密之后，你现在可以用其进行其中的那项法术仪式。
【迷失于沙粒中】剧情继续。（变量：？？？-> 800, 因为剧情并非线性的缘故。如果，你此前决定独自消耗大量San值去解谜那本书，可以有较大的跳跃，你甚至可以不和哈罗德说任何话。）
