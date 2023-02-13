 Skip to content

Chrono Survival update for 13 February 2023

Patch 1.13 (Loop 13)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The 13th Loop has been added. (Must go through Loop 12 again to unlock).

Loop 13 - Totally unfair! The meta-progression bonuses don't work. The difficulty is always "Hard". You get Curses. Luck +5.

There are no unlocks for passing (there is one steam achievement and a few in-game ones, but they don't give anything). 13 Loop is a challenge for those for whom the standard difficulty of the game seems insufficient.

Other:
Microcredit - Skill: You lose 10% of your gold. Cooldown: 60. Damage: +20|40|60% -> 15|30|45%.
Magnifier - Meditation: Size +30|60|100% -> 20|40|65%.
Golden Fortune - You can't get gold. Crit Chance: 50|100% -> 30|65%.

Bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

