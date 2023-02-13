Patch 1.13 (Loop 13)

The 13th Loop has been added. (Must go through Loop 12 again to unlock).

Loop 13 - Totally unfair! The meta-progression bonuses don't work. The difficulty is always "Hard". You get Curses. Luck +5.

There are no unlocks for passing (there is one steam achievement and a few in-game ones, but they don't give anything). 13 Loop is a challenge for those for whom the standard difficulty of the game seems insufficient.

Other:

Microcredit - Skill: You lose 10% of your gold. Cooldown: 60. Damage: +20|40|60% -> 15|30|45%.

Magnifier - Meditation: Size +30|60|100% -> 20|40|65%.

Golden Fortune - You can't get gold. Crit Chance: 50|100% -> 30|65%.

Bug fixes.