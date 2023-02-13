 Skip to content

Ancient Guardians: The Dragon update for 13 February 2023

1.13.3 Update Details

Build 10540798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • SHADOW DASH now stops when casting another skill or recasting it;
  • Changes and fixes in BRING WINTER and CORRUPTING DARKNESS skills;
  • Addition of more trees in the scenarios;
  • Optimization in fire environment;
  • Visual improvement in the icons of WIND SHIELD, TORNADO and CORRUPTING DARKNESS skills;
  • More achievements;
  • Bug fixes.

