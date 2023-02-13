1.13.3 Update Details

- SHADOW DASH now stops when casting another skill or recasting it;
- Changes and fixes in BRING WINTER and CORRUPTING DARKNESS skills;
- Addition of more trees in the scenarios;
- Optimization in fire environment;
- Visual improvement in the icons of WIND SHIELD, TORNADO and CORRUPTING DARKNESS skills;
- More achievements;
- Bug fixes.
