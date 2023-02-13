 Skip to content

Midnight Scenes: From the Woods update for 13 February 2023

New Update: Saving System!

13 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you so much for buying Midnight Scenes: From the Woods, we're incredibly grateful for your support!

We've just released an update with some minor fixes, and most important of all: we also included an auto-save system.
This is a short game and is designed to be played in one sitting, but we're aware that committing the time to play it in one go, it's a luxury not many players can afford.

We hope this feature is useful for you to enjoy the game fully!

Thank you again for your support! :)

