Gameplay Improvements v1.61

Added an in-game notepad which player can use to write their own notes. This can be accessed from the journal screen. It should also support unicode input, such as Russian and Chinese character.

Now the tutorials will reflect the key binding and controller button binding.

You can now perform power attacks by holding the attack key. For example, quickly tap right mouse button will perform a quick right attack, and if you hold down the right mouse button, it'll perform a slower but powerful right attack.

Controller button mapping now allows player to specify whether this mapping requires holding the Combo key.

Remapped the default controller button mapping to better match other games mapping.

Improved the auto-lock aiming for ChaseCam and Gamepad controls

Adjusted fog effect across all levels. This improves atmosphere and hides distant objects that aren't supposed to be seen.

Bloom effect now automatically adjusts according to time of the day, so that it doesn't look as obnoxious at noon.

NPC respawn rate will be a little higher with hardcore mode

When you have no stamina and tries to perform melee, the game will show error.

Jumping and jump-rolling is now more responsive.

Fixed a bug where the mutants behind the water treatment plant will continuously spawn whenever you load a save game.

The news story about Chechens will now unlock later on which makes more sense.

Fixed a bug where crafting bandages always gives you an error message, even when it was successful.

Fixed a bug where player will slide while performing melee or throwing rocks