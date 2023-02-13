Update for Front Lines Beta

Mostly a tidy up and bug fix update today...

Fixed the T-62M's turret rotation axis so that it now rotates correctly

Added a "Ballistic" status to missiles so that when they miss their target they won't attempt to do a 180 degree turn and come back. This effects all guided missiles from TOWs to Strelas.

Fixed the gravity calculation for missiles so that as they slow down they will start to lose altitude.

Fixed the spelling of "Fuselage"

Unified all vehicle Hit Points so that soft targets have 20Hp, Lightly Armoured have 40Hp and Heavy Armour has 100Hp. The differences between units of the same type will then be down to their specific armour values.

TOW, HOT and Hellfire missiles now have a small blast radius which might take out soft targets that are close to the impact point.

TOW & HOT missiles have had their "snaking" flight path tweaked to be more realistic.

30mm HEDP rounds now have a small blast radius making them much more effective against soft targets as a near miss will still do some damage.

Weight of the Hydra and APKWS have now been corrected to the real world values.