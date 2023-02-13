Update for Front Lines Beta

Mostly a tidy up and bug fix update today...
Fixed the T-62M's turret rotation axis so that it now rotates correctly
Added a "Ballistic" status to missiles so that when they miss their target they won't attempt to do a 180 degree turn and come back. This effects all guided missiles from TOWs to Strelas.
Fixed the gravity calculation for missiles so that as they slow down they will start to lose altitude.
Fixed the spelling of "Fuselage"
Unified all vehicle Hit Points so that soft targets have 20Hp, Lightly Armoured have 40Hp and Heavy Armour has 100Hp. The differences between units of the same type will then be down to their specific armour values.
TOW, HOT and Hellfire missiles now have a small blast radius which might take out soft targets that are close to the impact point.
TOW & HOT missiles have had their "snaking" flight path tweaked to be more realistic.
30mm HEDP rounds now have a small blast radius making them much more effective against soft targets as a near miss will still do some damage.
Weight of the Hydra and APKWS have now been corrected to the real world values.
Added 19 x APKWS rocket pod for the Apache D. While it sounds great to have 19 guided munitions it is balanced by being heavy (heavier than 4 Hellfire "R" missiles) and significantly more expensive!
IMPORTANT
Later this week I will be deploying the 1st set of pilot images. Anyone who is already using custom pilot images should make a copy of them because when I deploy the new ones, the old ones will be overwritten.
It is always worth making a backup of custom pilot images because even running a file validation in Steam will overwrite them.
