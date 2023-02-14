Four Toaplan SHMUP Classics are Out Now!

It's here! Toaplan Arcade Shoot 'Em Up Collection Vol.1 is finally out on Steam! We at Bitwave are proud to have worked on this project with our Japanese friends at Tatsujin. Vol. 1 includes four Toaplan classics with high-quality emulation and tons of quality-of-life extras.

Games included in Vol. 1 (available as a bundle or separately):

Zero Wing - Cult co-op shooter famous for "All your base" is now available on PC!

Out Zone - Hardcore co-op run-and-gun classic available for the first time outside the arcades!

Twin Cobra - Fly solo or play together in this fast-paced aerial shmup! Available for the first time on PC!

Truxton - Blood-pumping sci-fi shmup with massive stages and awesome weapons. Out now for the first time on PC!

Each game features quick save/resume, online leaderboards for single credit players, no assist and assisted modes, and Achievements (for bragging rights)! You can also showcase your skills online using the built-in video capture!

List of updates:

Authentic emulation with minimal input lag (input processing and rendering are all done on the same frame).

Instrument panels with additional gameplay information and artwork.

Gameplay can be rewinded between 10 and 18 minutes.

Assist features such as auto-fire.

Very Easy Mode, allowing beginners to master each game at their own pace.

Pixel-perfect display or full-screen scaling in both windowed and full-screen modes.

Rotate the game in 90-degree increments.

Choose between Raw Input on Windows or Steam Input.

You can practice your skills using the practice mode.

... and more!

Putting together this collection of beloved shooters was so much fun, and we hope you love it. Our team is working hard on Vol. 2 right now, and we'll let you know as soon as it's ready.

For now, let's get to work pumping lead into our enemies! We can't wait to see your high scores!

