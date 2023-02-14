v1.9.3 Hotfix

Hi Galactic Survivalists!
We have just released a new build which focuses on lowering the CPU usage for machines still seeing a high amount of usage (Client & Dedicated servers).
Any bug reports please post directly to our bug forum:
https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/
Changes:
- Changed unity version to 2022.1.24f (This will improve CPU & RAM usage for some PC's that still had an issue & also dedicated servers)
Fixes:
- Invader vs Defender: Fixed starting planets not loading in some cases
Changed files in this update