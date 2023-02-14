 Skip to content

Empyrion - Galactic Survival update for 14 February 2023

v1.9.3 Hotfix

v1.9.3 Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

We have just released a new build which focuses on lowering the CPU usage for machines still seeing a high amount of usage (Client & Dedicated servers).

Any bug reports please post directly to our bug forum:
https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/

Changes:

  • Changed unity version to 2022.1.24f (This will improve CPU & RAM usage for some PC's that still had an issue & also dedicated servers)

Fixes:

  • Invader vs Defender: Fixed starting planets not loading in some cases

