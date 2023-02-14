v1.9.3 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10540680 · Last edited 14 February 2023 – 11:52:03 UTC by Wendy

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

We have just released a new build which focuses on lowering the CPU usage for machines still seeing a high amount of usage (Client & Dedicated servers).

Any bug reports please post directly to our bug forum:

https://empyriononline.com/forums/bugs.24/

Changes:

Changed unity version to 2022.1.24f (This will improve CPU & RAM usage for some PC's that still had an issue & also dedicated servers)

Fixes: