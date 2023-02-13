 Skip to content

KeepUp Survival update for 13 February 2023

Update #70 - Ver. 0.7.0b - 23

Update #70 - Ver. 0.7.0b - 23

The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?

Follow these steps:

Info

RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3349010806029088113

News about the upcoming update for the character selection: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3370400292099373062

This update list shows only relevant things that might be interesting for the user.

The male character will be released with update #71!

Fixes

  • Other problems fixed
  • Fixed the shaking when aiming during shooting
  • The hands on the glider are now fixed

Changes

  • Benchmark test was revised (The update has already been performed!)
  • Female character changed
  • Revision of the female clothing
  • When eating and drinking, the mouse button no longer needs to be pressed.

New

  • BootCamp (The update has already been performed!)
  • Male character added Will be activated in update #71
  • Switching between characters is now possible
  • Added various items of clothing to wear
  • Jump over barriers added
  • Animations revised and improved.
  • Performance improved

New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation

Preparations

  • Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
  • Mini Map Improvement
  • Fishing System
  • Interaction with more details - In preparation
  • Adding a male character, the choice between female and male will be added in the future.
  • Improvement from loading the animals and zombies.
  • Improving the animation of animals
  • More Weapon

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/25865/KeepUp_Survival__DLC_Bndel/

