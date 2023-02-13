 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Backfirewall_ update for 13 February 2023

Join our Discord community!

Share · View all patches · Build 10540626 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Update Assistants!

Gather round and join our Discord. The more of you come, the more power we’ll have to stop the update and save the system.

Click the banner below to join:

Watch the OS9 invitation:

What’s in it for you? The priceless sense of togetherness—as well as many activities, contests, and the latest updates. See you there!

Run your protocol now and wishlist the game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1920100/Backfirewall/

Connect with us on our official channels:

Check our Tik Tok
Follow us on Twitter
See what OS9 is tweeting
Visit our Publisher page
Subscribe to All in! Games Newsletter

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 10540626
Depot 1920101
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link