Ballex²: The Hanging Gardens update for 13 February 2023

Ballex² Ver. 0.17.0 Major Update Changelog

Build 10540517

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update adds Level 4-3E, and I hope you'll have fun!
For game optimization reasons, Ballex² will be undergoing a large-scale remake in the coming period, which will be updated with Level 4-4. Stay tuned!

