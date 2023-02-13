- Fixed visible terrain culling around the bottom of the screen on No Tank's Land.
- Stopped track trails appearing on puddles, since it didn't look right.
- Reduced camera clipping with the terrain with terrain deformation on in No Tank's Land.
- Stability improvements for custom battle creation.
- Fixed magenta hit markers caused by artillery hits.
- Loading the same map twice no longer changes the lighting until the next restart.
- Fixed missing SU-85 mantlet armour collider.
Sprocket update for 13 February 2023
V0.12423 - Fixes (Experimental)
