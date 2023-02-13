 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sprocket update for 13 February 2023

V0.12423 - Fixes (Experimental)

Share · View all patches · Build 10540391 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
  • Fixed visible terrain culling around the bottom of the screen on No Tank's Land.
  • Stopped track trails appearing on puddles, since it didn't look right.
  • Reduced camera clipping with the terrain with terrain deformation on in No Tank's Land.
  • Stability improvements for custom battle creation.
  • Fixed magenta hit markers caused by artillery hits.
  • Loading the same map twice no longer changes the lighting until the next restart.
  • Fixed missing SU-85 mantlet armour collider.

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 10540391
Sprocket Content Depot 1674171
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link