February Update | Russian Translation Added + Some Smaller Updates

Hi everyone,

it's time for a short update and this one is about russian language support, some thoughts to the diplomacy system and a summary of all patch notes.

Russian language is available now!

With v0.1.009 it's finally possible to play the game with Russian translations. You can set this if you go to "Settings" in the "Main Menu" and select the appropriate language there. (you have to restart the application after that)

Note: There may still be some overlaps or typos that we missed and will fix

Info about the diplomacy & factions system

While I have already started with the implementation of better shared coop settings (which got often recommended), I will also start with the first point of the roadmap now - and that is the diplomacy & faction system.

The plan is to add more background info and options for the current "factions" (wanderers, traders, raiders), but also to add more factions in general.

For example, colonists with 'gangster' clothes and machine pistols could be a distinct faction for the modern or computer age. If you have some ideas or suggestions for some type of factions (clothes or their behavior), feel free to share them in the comments section!

Summary of all patches

Lastly, I have a quick summary of all the patch notes that have been made in the last weeks:

fixed bug in drunken wanderer menu when items got updated

added wide screen support (is still in testing)

fixed limited roof destroy & repair access points

extended error log (shows full path + can open logfile location)

fixed online coop relationship action bug

fixed exit game with combined transparent mode error

fixed build move manager not cleared which causes saving error in next games in same session

removed unlock 'metal wall colors' from tech modern medicine (is always unlocked now)

all french translations are added now

fixed error when shooting with ballista at centipede nest (with guardians)

fixed disassemble jobs wrong loaded

fixed relationship partners getting negative mood on load (when sharing room)

fixed error when accepting new colonist and medical room had under 75 beauty value

fixed direct butcher command valid for already decomposing corpses

added machine pistol to weapontable (craft, disassemble)

fixed that pistol was not shown in technology unlock list

fixed error shown when trying to save while in centipede nest quest

fixed error shown when trying to save while centipede guardian projectile explodes

fixed that '0%' was only '%' in attribute menu

removed some warnings

more colonists jobs by player command get not interrupted by schedules anymore

fixed darkfly nest spawns in wrong rotation on client (causing sometimes an error later)

fixed one access point of centipede nest was 1 block off

fixed that quality settings changed screen brightness down to 1

upgraded steamworks net version

fixed wrong build fail times shown on client

fixed power system coop bug with turret

fixed power system coop bug when loading game

fixed pool billiard update function

added simple auto repair function for save files

some smaller fixes and updates

Hope you all have a good day,

Cheers!